Lord Abbett & Company Upped Its Ceva Com (CEVA) Stake by $3.53 Million; Greenleaf Trust Lowered Position in Citigroup (C) by $468,720 as Shares Rose

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Ceva Inc Com (CEVA) by 149.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 135,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The institutional investor held 226,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 90,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Ceva Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 163,472 shares traded or 56.44% up from the average. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA GROUP PLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS SUBSCRIBING TO CEVA CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFER FOR VALUE OF BETWEEN 380-450 MLN CHF; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CEVA Group ‘B-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS IMPLIED MARKET CAPITALISATION OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.5 BILLION AND CHF 1.8 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL FOR CEVA IPO IPO-CEVA.S; 18/05/2018 – Ceva at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO : BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL; 20/03/2018 – CEVA GROUP COMPLETES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $50M OF SECURED NOTES

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 7,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 151,999 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, down from 159,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Byline Bancorp Inc Com by 60,349 shares to 212,695 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS) by 865,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 876,900 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc stated it has 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Co has 2,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 30,126 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.09% or 143,673 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Weiss Multi has invested 0.05% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Company holds 51,884 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Awm Communication Incorporated holds 3.9% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 734,947 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 62,276 shares. Robertson Opportunity Cap Lc owns 104,200 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL) by 8,389 shares to 39,290 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 111,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp owns 7,610 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 937 shares stake. Bessemer Securities Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,680 shares. Invesco Limited owns 37.65 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Princeton Strategies Gru Lc holds 11,948 shares. Lakewood Capital Mgmt LP has 10.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.79M shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7.89 million shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.04 million shares. Principal Group reported 0.22% stake. Sit has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sandy Spring Financial Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 28,969 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 750,112 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Nomura Inc invested in 0.57% or 2.11M shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 150,581 shares.