Lord Abbett & Company Has Increased Holding in Eastman Chemical Co Com (EMN) by $22.94 Million as Share Value Declined; D-E Shaw & Company Lowered Newmarket (Call) (NEU) Holding by $2.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co Com (EMN) by 49.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 305,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 928,556 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.46 million, up from 622,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 614,611 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (Call) (NEU) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Newmarket Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $469.15. About 32,488 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9,722 shares to 49,211 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 193,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Malibu Boats Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 762,700 shares to 851,600 shares, valued at $55.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).