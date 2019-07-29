Lord Abbett & Company Holding in Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Trimmed by $7.09 Million; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Its Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holding by $47.24 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 738,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 537,564 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.80M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 433,441 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Elliott Has Agreed to Withdraw Their Proposed Director Candidates at Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT REPORTS 10.3% COMMVAULT STAKE; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Elliott to Vote in Favor of Company’s Proposed Slate of Directors at Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – GDPR represents huge opportunity for Channel with Commvault Data Governance Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Commvault Appoints Olaf Duennweller Area-Vice President EMEA Central; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Announces Earnings Release Date; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ELLIOTT, COMMVAULT SHOULD DISCUSS PLANS INCLUDING REVIEW OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD ADDITIONS, OPERATIONAL GOALS

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 84,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 851,550 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.24 million, down from 935,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,480 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 61,549 shares. Dt Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 48,416 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 7,701 shares. 1.96M are held by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 500 shares. Tdam Usa owns 2,980 shares. Winch Advisory Services Lc holds 37,509 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.16% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 3.23M shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.02% or 74,141 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 20,799 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co holds 10,300 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 267,970 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Investec Asset Management Ltd has 0.7% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $755.22 million for 11.65 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp Note 2.125 6/0 (Prn) by 6.33 million shares to 10.95M shares, valued at $20.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc Com by 454,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners Shs.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 71,605 shares to 469,556 shares, valued at $44.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) by 594,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $7.26 million activity. 1,385 shares valued at $93,998 were sold by Merrill Gary on Wednesday, February 13. $264,112 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was sold by WALKER DAVID F. FANZILLI FRANK J also sold $767,597 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares. The insider BUNTE AL sold $4.35M. 7,500 shares valued at $510,000 were sold by SMITH GARY B on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 216,598 shares. Kopp Investment Ltd Llc owns 55,428 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 693,090 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 67,727 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Mason Street Ltd Liability stated it has 20,502 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd owns 114,920 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.03% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 419,092 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.06% or 40,000 shares. State Street reported 1.27M shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 10 shares.