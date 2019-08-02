Lord Abbett & Company Increases Stake in Willdan Group Com (WLDN); Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Continues to Hold Holding in Flir Systems (FLIR)

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Willdan Group Inc Com (WLDN) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 54,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 389,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 335,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.78% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 41,183 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 28,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 707,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.68M, up from 678,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 281,331 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Willdan Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WLDN) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Willdan Group (WLDN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Willdan Group (WLDN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Willdan Completes Acquisition of The Weidt Group – Business Wire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Willdan Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Follow-On Public Offering of 1750000 Shares of Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold WLDN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Group owns 6,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Timpani Cap Management Lc holds 38,258 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co invested in 47,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Cap Lc invested 0.84% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 8,100 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt owns 117,200 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Eam Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 31,660 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 57,023 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,026 shares. Teton Advsr Inc holds 36,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Grp accumulated 292,791 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Com Ltd Liability accumulated 50,995 shares.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc Com (NYSE:TREX) by 118,273 shares to 315,342 shares, valued at $19.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Azul S A Sponsr Adr Pfd by 77,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Raymond James & holds 0.02% or 297,164 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 195,487 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0.03% or 201,441 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 8,869 shares. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership reported 68,057 shares stake. Needham Inv Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.14% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 700,925 shares. Nomura reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 22,046 shares. Ameritas Invest accumulated 0.06% or 25,698 shares. New York-based Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 4,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 888,132 shares.