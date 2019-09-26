Lord Abbett & Company Has Trimmed Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Stake as Share Price Rose; City Holding Company Boosted Its Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Position by $428,553; Share Value Rose

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 144,499 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.67M, down from 148,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 1.44M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp Com by 145,260 shares to 976,359 shares, valued at $92.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 85,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc Com (NYSE:XEL).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.77 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability reported 0.13% stake. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability owns 14,717 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 130,188 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Telos Mngmt Inc accumulated 12,559 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Llc has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 10,595 shares. 48,458 are owned by Art Advsr Ltd. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 0.05% or 57,850 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 7,939 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 42,202 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 525,351 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Comm stated it has 106,172 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).