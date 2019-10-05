Lord Abbett & Company Upped Its Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Holding; Brown Advisory Lifted By $6.66 Million Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake

Lord Abbett & Company increased Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) stake by 8.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lord Abbett & Company acquired 69,406 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Lord Abbett & Company holds 892,762 shares with $125.35 million value, up from 823,356 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc Com now has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 189,520 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac

Brown Advisory Inc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 1.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 128,112 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 9.15M shares with $483.72 million value, up from 9.02M last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $67.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Ser Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 3,783 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Asset Mngmt One reported 3,950 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Earnest Prtn Ltd reported 40 shares. Meeder Asset reported 393 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,137 are owned by Fifth Third Financial Bank. First Republic Management reported 106,465 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 12,822 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Kennedy Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Natixis Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bryn Mawr Trust Co reported 4,092 shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 578,524 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership stated it has 48,166 shares.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) 16% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Carlisle Construction Materials Changes Name of Its Polyurethane Tire Flatproofing Division – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies Appoints Mark C. Smith Vice President of Supply Chain – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Lord Abbett & Company decreased Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) stake by 12,100 shares to 762,600 valued at $128.96 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exact Sciences Corp Note 1.000 1/1 (Prn) stake by 2.43M shares and now owns 10.72 million shares. Encompass Health Corp Com was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Carlisle Companies Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:CSL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carlisle Companies Incorporated Common Stock has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is 2.06% above currents $141.42 stock price. Carlisle Companies Incorporated Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Buckingham Research downgraded Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Monday, July 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $14800 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $13500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co holds 0.13% or 6,006 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.56% or 22,284 shares. Amer Rech & Communication has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Private Harbour Inv Mngmt & Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 46,220 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.25% stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.12M shares. First Tru invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Burns J W And Ny invested in 9,570 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,223 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Maryland-based Fincl Consulate has invested 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). King Wealth stated it has 4,613 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Community Savings Bank Na has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The New York-based M&R Management Inc has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.72% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 61.92 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 6.26% above currents $55.29 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. UBS upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Tuesday, September 17 to “Neutral” rating. Loop Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Friday, August 16 report.

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) stake by 583,311 shares to 17,194 valued at $390,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) stake by 3,634 shares and now owns 23,905 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was reduced too.