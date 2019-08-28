Lord Abbett & Company Increased Stake in Uniqure Nv Shs (QURE); As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Rose, Sands Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $62.16 Million

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 522,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431.12 million, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 71,403 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor -; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q EXONDYS 51 REV. $64.6M; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta plays nice with the FDA, sets out plans for second Duchenne approval by year’s end $SRPT +3%; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – A PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF MYO-101 IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN MID-2018

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Uniqure Nv Shs (QURE) by 328.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 496,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 647,626 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.63M, up from 151,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Uniqure Nv Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 15,087 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC) by 414,961 shares to 668,951 shares, valued at $50.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 19,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,140 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc Shs.

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Uniqure NV (QURE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “uniQure Announces 2018 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), The Stock That Soared 653% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Uniqure NV (QURE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics a Bad News Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Likes Nabriva’s Antibiotic, Snubs Sarepta’s DMD Drug; Moderna Gets Fast Track Designation For Zika Vaccine – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CARS, NCI, SRPT – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. Another trade for 16,252 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 23,700 shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $256.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 295,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).