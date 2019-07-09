Lord Abbett & Company Has Increased Its Position in Starbucks Com (SBUX) by $23.87 Million as Share Value Rose; As Metlife (MET) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Advisors Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.66 Million

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 322,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.90 million, up from 684,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.17. About 2.85M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 60,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 70,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 1.77M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Cap Limited Partnership holds 8,789 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership reported 110,110 shares. Telemus invested in 0.02% or 4,063 shares. Polen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 13.59 million shares. Carroll reported 0.07% stake. Intact Inv Mgmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tealwood Asset Mgmt has invested 0.98% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial Services has invested 1.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amer Money Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 52,485 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 22.05M shares. 51,834 were reported by Cibc Bank & Trust Usa. Jfs Wealth, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,656 shares. Bancorp holds 0.36% or 409,644 shares in its portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Wa reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stephens Ar accumulated 125,073 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 169,096 shares. $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Note 1.000 1/1 (Prn) by 7.27 million shares to 13.15 million shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK) by 131,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,441 shares, and cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37,805 shares to 267,232 shares, valued at $17.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

