Lord Abbett & Company Decreased Its Paylocity Hldg Com (PCTY) Holding by $12.87 Million; As Devon Energy (DVN) Share Price Declined, Eagle Asset Management Lowered Stake

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp Com (PCTY) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 138,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 342,743 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.16 million, down from 481,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $98. About 146,799 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 59.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 65,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 45,308 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 111,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 2.75M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M

