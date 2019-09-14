Lord Abbett & Company Upped Its Entercom Communications Cl A (ETM) Stake by $8.38 Million as Share Price Declined; As Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Declined, Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Trimmed by $2.42 Million Its Position

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp Cl A (ETM) by 282.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.17 million, up from 594,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 1.42M shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 26,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 241,932 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.95M, down from 268,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.73M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entercom: High Yield, Major Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entercom and Nielsen Announce Data-driven Comprehensive Agreement – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Entercom’s stock spikes by 30 percent since bottoming out last month – Philadelphia Business Journal” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Entercom computer systems severely damaged in apparent ransomeware attack – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom: Another Underappreciated Radio Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $7.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Capital One breach exposed 5,400 Social Security numbers in Mass. – Boston Business Journal” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Industry Headwinds, Fallout Of Recent Data Breach To Weigh On Capital One’s Stock – Forbes” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

