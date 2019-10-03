Lord Abbett & Company Has Raised Its Holding in Costco Whsl New Com (COST) by $844,800; As Autonation (AN) Shares Rose, Holder Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Stake

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 145,900 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.56M, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $289. About 3.13 million shares traded or 52.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.39M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.01 million, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 488,242 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 641,054 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 261,300 shares. Moreover, Sei Com has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Utah Retirement reported 10,207 shares. Smith Graham And Invest Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Street reported 1.56 million shares. Bruni J V And accumulated 358,663 shares. Arlington Value Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9.63% or 3.39 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,539 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 8,509 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 104,439 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Company reported 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Eaton Vance has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Brandywine Invest Management Limited Company reported 226,183 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.65M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp Com by 122,012 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $14.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc Shs by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).