Lord Abbett & Company Raised Its Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) Stake; Amkor International Holdings (AMKR) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Lord Abbett & Company increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) stake by 185.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lord Abbett & Company acquired 73,832 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT)'s stock rose 20.42%. The Lord Abbett & Company holds 113,548 shares with $28.00 million value, up from 39,716 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com now has $25.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $290.84. About 274,581 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500.

Amkor International Holdings LLC (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 73 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 63 sold and reduced their positions in Amkor International Holdings LLC. The active investment managers in our database now own: 89.58 million shares, up from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Amkor International Holdings LLC in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 49 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 19.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. for 1.52 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 128,154 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Lp has 0.45% invested in the company for 255,134 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.32% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,680 shares.

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 309,273 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) has declined 16.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,647 shares. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,761 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 45,085 shares. Dupont reported 0.01% stake. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Geode Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1.14M shares. Hartford Invest Co owns 9,440 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 1,056 shares. First Lp invested in 203,966 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Franklin Res reported 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Zacks Invest Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Lenox Wealth has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 123 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt holds 0.83% or 54,947 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Lord Abbett & Company decreased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 420,604 shares to 694,012 valued at $77.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Care Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRCM) stake by 419,807 shares and now owns 300,643 shares. Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) was reduced too.