Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Stake by $625,600 as Valuation Rose; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Trimmed Its Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Stock Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 225,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 206,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 665 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32 million, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42 million shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 13.98 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 275,851 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 213,993 shares. Franklin Res reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger invested 1.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Street has 26.26M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axiom Interest Limited Liability Com De holds 36,280 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Limited Com owns 2,127 shares. Cognios Ltd has invested 1.45% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pcj Inv Counsel Limited invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 8,512 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.52% stake. Bailard Inc owns 58,309 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares to 504,335 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalara Inc by 24,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,134 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LORL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.77 million shares or 0.99% less from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 19,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street has 278,854 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,506 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 1,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Us Bancshares De invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 21,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Gru reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Limited accumulated 174,236 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 10,162 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested in 38,769 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 9,786 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

More notable recent Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance" published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Omega Advisorsâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance" on May 26, 2019.