Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $1.08 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.84M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 26,616 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.1% or 4.83 million shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 307,600 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested 0.46% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 10,537 are held by Ironwood Investment Lc. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited has 0.41% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 742,215 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 13,301 shares. Allstate holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 77,161 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 287,372 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Natixis Lp has 0.17% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 268,334 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.08% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 10,261 shares. Avalon Advsrs has 0.37% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Central Secs Corp stated it has 1.83% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58 million for 15.00 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Sauerland John P, worth $783,240 on Friday, January 25. Charney M Jeffrey sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20 million. On Friday, January 25 the insider Barbagallo John A sold $2.94M.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares to 85,847 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

