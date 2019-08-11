Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Valuation Rose While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding by $12.44 Million; Timber Hill Holding in Prospect Capital (PSEC) Has Upped as Share Value Declined

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 565,667 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 30,409 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Atria Limited Company owns 31,605 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.02% stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 157,600 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 201,108 shares. Smithfield Trust Com holds 0% or 6,135 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 18,082 shares. Barnett Incorporated has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1,300 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Invesco invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Muzinich And Com stated it has 3.79 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 41,282 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance owns 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 11,975 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 139 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,506 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 150 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn accumulated 8,007 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 2,264 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 10,887 shares. 12,907 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Amer invested in 0% or 8,190 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 892,789 shares. Proxima Capital Limited owns 68,800 shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.06% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).