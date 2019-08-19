Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Share Value Rose While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Cut Its Position by $12.44 Million; Peavine Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by $5.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 541,870 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 11,264 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.37 million for 9.09 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Proshare Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stieven Capital Limited Partnership has invested 2.49% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Renaissance Group Inc Lc owns 9,387 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. 12,867 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt Com. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 8,367 shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Alps Advsr holds 9,098 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 201,400 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 45,139 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 114,507 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 69,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.06% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 6,397 shares. Gabelli & Invest Advisers holds 0.7% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 151,068 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0% or 168,442 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 13,700 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Suntrust Banks stated it has 10,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 2,264 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,865 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 164,799 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 12,072 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com holds 17,229 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 17,661 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 21,000 shares. State Street Corporation has 275,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio.