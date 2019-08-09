Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Shareholder North Run Capital LP Has Lifted Its Position; Maximus (MMS) Shares Rose While New Amsterdam Partners Cut Position

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 30,517 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.92% or $9.1 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 834,855 shares traded or 207.56% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 31,213 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 76,508 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 222,938 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 4,109 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 11,239 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated holds 6,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tompkins owns 424 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp stated it has 334,825 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 653,828 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank & Co has 5,343 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 5,028 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 3,053 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 16,035 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc reported 312,524 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares to 194,159 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $156.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 16,500 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 334,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).