Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $12.44 Million; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Ycg Has Boosted Its Holding

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 2,555 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $178.42. About 598,095 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Llc invested in 9,697 shares. 25,996 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One. Moreover, Glacier Peak Ltd Llc has 1.67% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 50,865 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Solus Alternative Asset Mgmt Lp reported 10.38% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Fincl Bank Of America De has 11,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 13,700 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 28,863 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,358 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). State Street Corp holds 275,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Empyrean Capital Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

More notable recent Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Loral Space and Communications’ (LORL) Management on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “8 Stocks Joel Greenblatt Continues to Buy – GuruFocus.com” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Advisorsâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Early preview of Estee Lauder earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.09% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,221 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Co owns 129,413 shares. Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Associate Llc has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation has 0.31% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 518,926 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Farmers Commercial Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 24,590 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.11% or 16.97M shares in its portfolio. Fundsmith Llp invested 6.24% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bamco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.25% or 40,157 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP has invested 0.3% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 459,126 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.