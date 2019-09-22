Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

This is a contrast between Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 Radware Ltd. 25 4.81 N/A 0.37 70.53

Demonstrates Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Radware Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Radware Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Loral Space & Communications Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Radware Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.02 beta indicates that Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Radware Ltd. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 77.2 and a Quick Ratio of 77.2. Competitively, Radware Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radware Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Radware Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 73.3% respectively. 0.81% are Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. had bearish trend while Radware Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Radware Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.