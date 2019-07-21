Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Both Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 0.36 104.29 Iteris Inc. 5 2.14 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Iteris Inc.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 77.2 and a Quick Ratio of 77.2. Competitively, Iteris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iteris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Iteris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 38%. About 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Iteris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. -0.93% -0.29% -2.98% -16.8% -2.88% 0.51% Iteris Inc. 7.9% 23.57% 16.11% 13.07% 4.22% 39.14%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. was less bullish than Iteris Inc.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Iteris Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.