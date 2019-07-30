Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

We are comparing Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 0.36 104.29 Cisco Systems Inc. 53 4.71 N/A 2.59 20.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Loral Space & Communications Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Cisco Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9%

Risk and Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cisco Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 77.2 while its Quick Ratio is 77.2. On the competitive side is, Cisco Systems Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83

Competitively Cisco Systems Inc. has an average price target of $55.67, with potential downside of -1.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.5% of Cisco Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cisco Systems Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. -0.93% -0.29% -2.98% -16.8% -2.88% 0.51% Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. has weaker performance than Cisco Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.