Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Contrasting side by side

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.88 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 77.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 77.2. The Current Ratio of rival Viavi Solutions Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Viavi Solutions Inc. is $13, which is potential -11.32% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.8% of Viavi Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance while Viavi Solutions Inc. has 45.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Viavi Solutions Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.