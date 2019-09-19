Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Comparing side by side

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 QUALCOMM Incorporated 71 3.78 N/A 1.81 40.38

Table 1 highlights Loral Space & Communications Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. QUALCOMM Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Loral Space & Communications Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Loral Space & Communications Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.02 beta means Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1.63 beta which is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 77.2 while its Current Ratio is 77.2. Meanwhile, QUALCOMM Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Loral Space & Communications Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50

Meanwhile, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s average price target is $85.7, while its potential upside is 8.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.6% of QUALCOMM Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance while QUALCOMM Incorporated has 28.55% stronger performance.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats on 10 of the 11 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.