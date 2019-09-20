Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Contrasting side by side

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 Clearfield Inc. 14 2.01 N/A 0.35 38.41

Demonstrates Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Clearfield Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Clearfield Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Loral Space & Communications Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Clearfield Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. are 77.2 and 77.2. Competitively, Clearfield Inc. has 9 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearfield Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Clearfield Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clearfield Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Clearfield Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 54.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.9% of Clearfield Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.3% of Clearfield Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. had bearish trend while Clearfield Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Clearfield Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.