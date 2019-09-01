Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Contrasting side by side

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 Airgain Inc. 13 1.74 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2%

Liquidity

Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 77.2 while its Quick Ratio is 77.2. On the competitive side is, Airgain Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Airgain Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Airgain Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 43.9%. 0.81% are Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Airgain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance while Airgain Inc. has 30.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Airgain Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.