Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Comparison side by side

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 ADTRAN Inc. 15 0.86 N/A 0.02 462.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ADTRAN Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Loral Space & Communications Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than ADTRAN Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Loral Space & Communications Inc. and ADTRAN Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Volatility and Risk

Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. ADTRAN Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 77.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 77.2. The Current Ratio of rival ADTRAN Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADTRAN Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of ADTRAN Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.81% are Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ADTRAN Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance while ADTRAN Inc. has 3.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats ADTRAN Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.