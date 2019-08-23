Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Holding Maintained by North Run Capital Lp; Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake Maintained by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.13. About 3,749 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 5.21 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,661 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 95,713 shares. Proxima Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 68,800 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Mhr Fund Mgmt Lc holds 21.57% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 8.53M shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.67% or 50,865 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.06% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 48,946 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 11,026 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $156.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 334,696 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11,373 shares to 8,945 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 23,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,171 shares, and cut its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kentucky Retirement owns 197,465 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Financial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Com reported 14,195 shares stake. First Fincl Corp In accumulated 25,820 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,044 shares. Natl Registered Advisor owns 39,030 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt owns 48,410 shares. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated accumulated 1.67M shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,663 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 3.14M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Barnett & Communications, Tennessee-based fund reported 123 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.12% or 13,291 shares.