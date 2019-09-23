Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Shareholder Oz Management LP Has Increased Holding by $9.58 Million as Market Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowered Its Stake by $833,000

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 70,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09 million shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 281,735 shares as the company's stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 615,748 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.25 million, up from 334,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 40,927 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 68,688 shares to 5.07M shares, valued at $165.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.