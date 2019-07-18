Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Holder North Run Capital LP Has Upped Stake by $702,000 as Market Value Declined; Cibc World Markets Decreased Equifax Com (EFX) Position by $18.57 Million as Share Value Rose

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc Com (EFX) by 88.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 157,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,238 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 177,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 361,747 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 14/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: Reminder $EFX said:The Special Committee’s report, which is attached, concludes that “none of the four executives; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Mark Begor as its CEO; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING (CORRECTS NAME); 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after hack; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 16,955 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 8,358 shares. 334,013 were reported by Oz Mgmt Lp. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 10,677 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 1,500 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 2.07 million shares or 4.64% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.21% or 13,766 shares. Proxima Capital Mngmt holds 2.73% or 68,800 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,506 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 1,003 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $156.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 185,671 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EFX’s profit will be $164.32M for 25.57 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 5,599 shares. Mason Street Llc holds 0.04% or 17,220 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Fundsmith Llp holds 0.39% or 578,511 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 109,324 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hl Svcs Ltd Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,288 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 67,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Com reported 5,400 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Andra Ap invested in 48,600 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Fiduciary stated it has 9,597 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 57,246 were reported by Pictet Asset Management. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 55,504 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 584,595 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $71.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 480,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

