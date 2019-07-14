Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Holder North Run Capital LP Has Raised Position by $702,000 as Market Valuation Declined; As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stock Value Rose, Oak Hill Advisors LP Decreased by $5.29 Million Its Position

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 222,448 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 23,271 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 2,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 51,343 shares. Q Lc owns 193,259 shares. City Of London Inv Management Ltd has 934,941 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Beach Point Management LP has 0.86% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 726,500 shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.08 million shares. 9,820 were reported by Gradient Invests Limited. 105,317 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 159,000 shares. Sit Inv Associate owns 602,327 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Lp holds 0.04% or 20,708 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 18,744 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 26,403 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 86,340 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 0% or 600 shares.

More notable recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marketplace Authors’ Top Picks For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – This Blackrock Fund Seems Statistically Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DSU Tender Offer Announced – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Time To Short Senior Loans, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: March 29, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2,264 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.07M shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,003 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Charles Schwab Management Inc accumulated 0% or 71,315 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10,887 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 7,567 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,888 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Strs Ohio owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Asset Mgmt One Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $156.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 16,500 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.