Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN)

As Property Management businesses, Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Loop Industries Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% -388.5% -155.9% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5% of Loop Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.6% of Loop Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loop Industries Inc. 6.04% 23.81% 85.71% 49.77% 20.37% 67.31% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -1.1% -0.31% 1.18% 16.42% 6.26% 21.37%

For the past year Loop Industries Inc. was more bullish than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats on 4 of the 6 factors Loop Industries Inc.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.