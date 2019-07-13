Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Since Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Cushman & Wakefield plc 18 0.48 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Loop Industries Inc. and Cushman & Wakefield plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.00% -10.1% -1.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Loop Industries Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Cushman & Wakefield plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cushman & Wakefield plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Loop Industries Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.5% of Loop Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Cushman & Wakefield plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.84% of Loop Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.5% of Cushman & Wakefield plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loop Industries Inc. -1.01% -8.69% -37.22% -17.26% -45.23% -12.1% Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.05% -0.54% -1.86% 4.07% 0% 27.3%

For the past year Loop Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Cushman & Wakefield plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Loop Industries Inc.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.