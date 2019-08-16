Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI), both competing one another are Property Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Colliers International Group Inc. 68 0.90 N/A 2.37 30.60

Demonstrates Loop Industries Inc. and Colliers International Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Loop Industries Inc. and Colliers International Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% -388.5% -155.9% Colliers International Group Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.35 shows that Loop Industries Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Colliers International Group Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Loop Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Colliers International Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Loop Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colliers International Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5% of Loop Industries Inc. shares and 76.1% of Colliers International Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.6% of Loop Industries Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11% of Colliers International Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loop Industries Inc. 6.04% 23.81% 85.71% 49.77% 20.37% 67.31% Colliers International Group Inc. -4.98% 1.37% 15.8% 17.07% -10.48% 31.86%

For the past year Loop Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Colliers International Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Colliers International Group Inc. beats Loop Industries Inc.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.