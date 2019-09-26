Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Reaches $15.29 After 8.00% Up Move; Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA American Depositary (ITUB) Shorts Lowered By 2.88%

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA American Depositary (NYSE:ITUB) had a decrease of 2.88% in short interest. ITUB’s SI was 12.36M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.88% from 12.73 million shares previously. With 18.17 million avg volume, 1 days are for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA American Depositary (NYSE:ITUB)’s short sellers to cover ITUB’s short positions. The SI to Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA American Depositary’s float is 0.26%. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 5.30 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 07/03/2018 – Smiles Drops as Itau Cites Surprisingly Low Dividend Payout; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY

The stock of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 87,038 shares traded. Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) has risen 20.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LOOP News: 10/04/2018 – Loop Industries Appoints Laurence Sellyn to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – NCC: Correction: NCC launches Loop Industries a tech company for digital start-ups in the construction industry; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 14/05/2018 – LOOP INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 26/04/2018 – Loop Industries Appoints Nelson Switzer as Chief Growth Officer; 09/05/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 18 Days; 10/04/2018 Loop Industries Appoints Laurence Sellyn to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – LOOP INDUSTRIES INC LOOP.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 24/05/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 69% to 31 Days; 17/04/2018 – NCC: NCC launches Loop Industries a tech company for digital start-ups in the construction industryThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $596.50 million company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $16.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LOOP worth $47.72 million more.

More notable recent Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Cheap Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Tanking Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Itau Unibanco Holding goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $76.60 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It has a 13.31 P/E ratio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards.