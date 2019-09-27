Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Reaches $13.29 After 5.00% Down Move; Last Week Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analysts

The stock of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.28% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 444,104 shares traded or 332.47% up from the average. Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) has risen 20.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LOOP News: 14/05/2018 – LOOP INDUSTRIES INC LOOP.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 17/04/2018 – NCC: NCC launches Loop Industries a tech company for digital start-ups in the construction industry; 10/04/2018 – Loop Industries Appoints Laurence Sellyn to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – NCC: Correction: NCC launches Loop Industries a tech company for digital start-ups in the construction industry; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 09/05/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 18 Days; 24/05/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 69% to 31 Days; 26/04/2018 – Loop Industries Appoints Nelson Switzer as Chief Growth Officer; 14/05/2018 – LOOP INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 24/04/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 207% to 15 DaysThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $518.48 million company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $12.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LOOP worth $25.92M less.

Among 3 analysts covering Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Party City Holdco has $1000 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.67’s average target is 35.04% above currents $5.68 stock price. Party City Holdco had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1000 target in Friday, August 9 report. See Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $14.5000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $518.48 million. The Company’s products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ashford leads financial gainers, Loop Industries and eHealth among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CMTL, LOOP, TXMD and SNX among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cushman & Wakefield the only financial gainer, Loop Industries leads losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 460,882 shares traded. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has declined 59.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTY News: 09/05/2018 – Party City Reiterating Full Year 2018 Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.87; 16/05/2018 – Party City at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco 4Q EPS $1.58; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.57; 09/05/2018 – PARTY CITY 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 5C; 09/05/2018 – Party City Narrows 1Q Loss by 77%, Backs Full-Year Guidance; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.83, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $789.6 MLN VS $749.3 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention