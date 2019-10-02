Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Reaches $13.02 After 6.00% Down Move; Last Week NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock has $900 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $6.33’s average target is 8.02% above currents $5.86 stock price. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co downgraded NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) on Wednesday, September 18 to “Neutral” rating. M Partners downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. M Partners upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $700 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. See NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) latest ratings:

The stock of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 222,529 shares traded or 95.94% up from the average. Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) has risen 20.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LOOP News: 17/04/2018 – NCC: Correction: NCC launches Loop Industries a tech company for digital start-ups in the construction industry; 24/04/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 207% to 15 Days; 09/05/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 18 Days; 24/05/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 69% to 31 Days; 26/04/2018 – Loop Industries Appoints Nelson Switzer as Chief Growth Officer; 10/04/2018 Loop Industries Appoints Laurence Sellyn to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – LOOP INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 10/04/2018 – Loop Industries Appoints Laurence Sellyn to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 14/05/2018 – LOOP INDUSTRIES INC LOOP.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $510.33M company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $12.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LOOP worth $30.62 million less.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $510.33 million. The Company’s products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 488,621 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $277.81 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold NeoPhotonics Corporation shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 193,860 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 1.82 million were reported by Boston Prtnrs. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 2.45M shares. Ameritas Invest Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,662 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Citadel Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 269,007 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 18,053 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,224 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 60,261 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 95,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Gp Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 207,818 shares. Springowl Assocs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 249,499 shares.

