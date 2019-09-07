Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Contrasting side by side

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Paramount Group Inc. 14 4.07 N/A 0.05 282.24

Demonstrates Loop Industries Inc. and Paramount Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% -388.5% -155.9% Paramount Group Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.35 beta means Loop Industries Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Paramount Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Loop Industries Inc. and Paramount Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paramount Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Paramount Group Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 58.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5% of Loop Industries Inc. shares and 74.6% of Paramount Group Inc. shares. About 10.6% of Loop Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Paramount Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loop Industries Inc. 6.04% 23.81% 85.71% 49.77% 20.37% 67.31% Paramount Group Inc. -0.43% -0.79% -5.01% -3.29% -7.86% 10.11%

For the past year Loop Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Paramount Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Paramount Group Inc. beats Loop Industries Inc.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.