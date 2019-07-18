Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Contrasting side by side

As Property Management businesses, Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.34 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Loop Industries Inc. and Leju Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leju Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.6% -3.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.48 beta means Loop Industries Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Leju Holdings Limited has beta of 2.6 which is 160.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Loop Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Leju Holdings Limited are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Leju Holdings Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Loop Industries Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.5% of Loop Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of Leju Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.84% of Loop Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.68% of Leju Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loop Industries Inc. -1.01% -8.69% -37.22% -17.26% -45.23% -12.1% Leju Holdings Limited -5.61% 0% 6.33% 2.44% 29.23% 20%

For the past year Loop Industries Inc. has -12.1% weaker performance while Leju Holdings Limited has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

Leju Holdings Limited beats Loop Industries Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.