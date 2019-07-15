Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) and HFF Inc. (NYSE:HF) Comparing side by side

Both Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) and HFF Inc. (NYSE:HF) are each other’s competitor in the Property Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 HFF Inc. 44 0.00 N/A 3.14 14.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Loop Industries Inc. and HFF Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HFF Inc. 0.00% 41.6% 12.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.48 beta means Loop Industries Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. HFF Inc. has a 1.7 beta and it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Loop Industries Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, HFF Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. HFF Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Loop Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Loop Industries Inc. and HFF Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 88.6%. 10.84% are Loop Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.7% of HFF Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loop Industries Inc. -1.01% -8.69% -37.22% -17.26% -45.23% -12.1% HFF Inc. -1.39% -6% 4.38% 22.78% 38.2% 40.7%

For the past year Loop Industries Inc. had bearish trend while HFF Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

HFF Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Loop Industries Inc.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

HFF, Inc. provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital in the United States commercial real estate industry. It offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land. The company also provides investment sales services to commercial real estate owners; and equity placement and private equity alternatives and solutions, as well as assists clients in the sale of their commercial real estate debt note portfolios. In addition, it offers private equity, investment banking, and advisory services, including equity capital to establish joint ventures relating to identified properties or properties to be acquired by a fund sponsor; private placements of preferred securities; entity-level advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, sales and divestitures, management buyouts, and recapitalizations and restructurings; and institutional marketing and fund-raising for public and private commercial real estate companies. Further, the company provides commercial loan servicing to life insurance companies. HFF, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. HFF, Inc. is a subsidiary of HFF Holdings, LLC.