Loomis Sayles & Company LP Decreased By $10.60 Million Its Ringcentral (RNG) Stake; Wallace Capital Management Has Lifted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 26.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 99,069 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 23.60%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 281,714 shares with $30.37 million value, down from 380,783 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $11.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $141.27. About 261,168 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 14.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallace Capital Management Inc acquired 183,080 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Wallace Capital Management Inc holds 1.48 million shares with $35.73 million value, up from 1.29 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 2.74M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction

Among 6 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.43’s average target is -6.26% below currents $141.27 stock price. RingCentral had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. Guggenheim initiated RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Monday, March 11. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $125 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Allergan Plc stake by 4,850 shares to 33,228 valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zogenix Inc stake by 270,843 shares and now owns 435,182 shares. Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) was raised too.

