Loomis Sayles & Company LP Cut Its Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Position by $3.05 Million; Valuation Declined; Df Dent & Co Holds Holding in Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 65.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 38,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 19,778 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, down from 57,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.79. About 214,988 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 25,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 104,794 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 79,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 118,191 shares traded or 15.91% up from the average. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT)

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 117,459 shares to 2,875 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 181,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,380 shares, and cut its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 320,520 shares to 852,657 shares, valued at $26.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Computer Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 139,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Hospitality Properties Trust Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 8.79% Yield (HPT) – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss Third Quarter Earnings on October 31st – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Equinix (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 157% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: MORT – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

