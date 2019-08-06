Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Decreased Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake by $1.34 Million; Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.87 Million as Valuation Declined

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 10,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 18,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 28,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $157.08. About 9.93 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 19,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 379,899 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, down from 398,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 149,642 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 11/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine and its Collaborators Present New Findings Supporting Tissue- and Blood-based Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to lnform Targeted and Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment Strategies; 06/03/2018 – Gene By Gene Selects BC Platforms to Enhance its World Leading Genomic Data Processing Services; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 15/05/2018 – ThyroSeq Announces New Data On Utilization Of ThyroSeq v3 Genomic Classifier At AACE 2018 Meeting; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine’s FDA-Approved FoundationOne CDx Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay Now Available in U.S; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – IN CONNECTION TO THE SHIFT IN FOCUS, CO WILL REDUCE POSITIONS BY ABOUT 10 PCT; 30/03/2018 – Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of th; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q REV. $92.6M, EST. $89.1M; 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine Announces Commercial Availability of FoundationOne CDx™, the First FDA-Approved Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay for All Solid Tumors lncorporating Multiple Companion Diagnostics

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,516 shares to 37,193 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 34.75 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 95,017 shares to 714,966 shares, valued at $44.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 101,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

