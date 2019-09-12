Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lowered Holding in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) as Stock Price Rose; Tt International Has Increased Anthem (ANTM) Position by $977,976; Share Value Rose

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 17,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 51,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.53 million, down from 69,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $341.43. About 549,988 shares traded or 15.67% up from the average. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018

Tt International increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 32,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $249.81. About 1.34 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $45.98M for 69.97 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 138,575 shares to 159,808 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 22,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,738 shares to 15,146 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,936 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

