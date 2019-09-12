Loomis Sayles & Company LP Raised Its Position in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by $1.27 Million; Toth Financial Advisory Has Boosted Position in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by $334,995 as Stock Declined

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 2,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 17,864 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 14,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $105.85. About 496,427 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 20/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio; 05/03/2018 – Regulator Challenges Smucker’s Purchase of Wesson Oil Brand

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 33,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 88,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, up from 54,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 599,561 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Smucker Misses Q1 Views – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why J.M. Smucker, Mallinckrodt, and Lancaster Colony Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Smucker Is a Top Dividend Stock for Investorsâ€™ Portfolios – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “J.M. Smucker Is Getting Strangled By Lower Prices – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 29 shares. Madison Investment Hldg has 56,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 269,025 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,951 shares. Professional Advisory Service invested in 79,213 shares. Winfield has 0.27% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 7,732 shares. Advisors Ltd Limited Company accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate Retail Bank owns 535 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has 0.46% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Profund Advisors holds 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 2,173 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 15,984 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fin Lc reported 0.03% stake.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,500 shares to 19,787 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 2.72M shares. Barr E S & has 1.11% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Company stated it has 68,560 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Ltd Llc Ct holds 1.33M shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Channing Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 161,509 shares. 477 are held by Signaturefd Lc. Tarbox Family Office reported 94 shares. Cap Research Global holds 5.45M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs holds 21,135 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 38,600 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 255 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 1.71M shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 7,897 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Lc reported 0% stake.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.