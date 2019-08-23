Loomis Sayles & Company LP Boosted Position in Paychex (PAYX); Thompson Investment Management Has Upped Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $522,900

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 27,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 66,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, up from 38,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 290,171 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 29,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 4.51M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Hungarian Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Fallout Spreads With Product Delay, Privacy Overhaul; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN 2014 DID NOT GO FAR ENOUGH TO PROTECT DATA; 20/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST ADHERE TO DATA PRIVACY LAWS, AND SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ABUSES; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO REORGANIZE INTO 3 MAIN DIVISIONS; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to demand improvements on tackling fake news by end of year – draft; 29/03/2018 – Facebook reveals its gender pay gap for UK staff; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2015, LEARNED THAT KOGAN HAD SHARED DATA FROM HIS APP WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,202 shares to 126,936 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,466 shares, and cut its stake in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore has invested 1.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP reported 437,733 shares. Guyasuta Invest reported 1,749 shares stake. Efg Asset (Americas) has 0.87% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btc Cap Management stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Korea Inv accumulated 1.79 million shares or 1.34% of the stock. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,781 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 42,000 shares. S&Co holds 0.34% or 18,199 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.37% or 6,833 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited owns 102,625 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 0.37% stake. 3,336 were reported by Carroll Assoc. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 60,878 shares.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Paychex, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.