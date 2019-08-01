Loomis Sayles & Company LP Maintains Holding in Ttm Technologies (TTMI); Texas Permanent School Fund Lifted Stake in Finisar (FNSR) by $910,455

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 39,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 116,413 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 76,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 1.52 million shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Ttm Technologies (TTMI) by 60750.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 752,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 753,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 1,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Ttm Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 2.12 million shares traded or 82.02% up from the average. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Anaren, Inc; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 34C TO 40C, EST. 33C; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 10/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

More notable recent Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applied Opto -3.4% as Rosenblatt warns of Facebook 100G share loss – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Hertz Global Holdings, Revlon, and Finisar Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 09, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Finisar stock trading at highest level since January after earnings – MarketWatch” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of II-VI Inc. And Finisar – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

