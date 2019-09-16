Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lowered Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Position by $10.50 Million; Strs Ohio Cut Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Holding by $1.05 Million; Share Price Rose

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) by 46.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 300,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 342,729 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30 million, down from 642,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 198,520 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 21/04/2018 – DJ Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMC); 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Selective Insurance Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 118,325 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C

Analysts await Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.99 per share. SIGI’s profit will be $66.49M for 16.84 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Selective Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 45.88 million shares or 0.13% more from 45.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 457,764 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment. Hgk Asset reported 6,734 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 215,679 shares. Moreover, Covington Investment Advsr has 1.86% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 76,113 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Proshare Lc has 0% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd has invested 0.03% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Iat Reinsurance Limited has 200,000 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com holds 0% or 5,425 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Cap holds 3,402 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Security holds 0.02% or 800 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Mgmt reported 530 shares.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Industries Inc by 110,000 shares to 112,200 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 34,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Fibrogen Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Franklin Res owns 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 685,523 shares. Mackenzie Fin invested in 0% or 6,203 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us reported 956,524 shares stake. Northern has 866,548 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Company has invested 0.16% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Tygh Cap Management invested in 0.78% or 128,710 shares. D E Shaw & Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 331,552 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 340,561 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0.06% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Diversified Communications invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Finemark Commercial Bank Tru accumulated 23,596 shares. California-based Capital World has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 55,137 shares to 358,991 shares, valued at $68.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Properties Realty.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.50 million for 10.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.