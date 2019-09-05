Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lowered Position in Sherwin Williams (SHW) as Stock Price Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Centene Corp. (CNC) by $22.89 Million as Stock Value Rose

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 45,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 309,229 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.19 million, down from 355,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $534.67. About 354,894 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 431,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 850,570 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17M, up from 418,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 2.82 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 278,066 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $53.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO) by 310,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 724,752 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability owns 49,760 shares. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Llc has 850,570 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.89% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Oppenheimer & Com has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smith Moore holds 10,459 shares. Somerset Trust holds 15,964 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 785,254 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 223,120 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,668 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 530,505 shares stake. Cypress Capital has invested 0.2% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 9,194 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 633,987 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.31% or 13,200 shares in its portfolio.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritor Inc Cvt by 25,299 shares to 350,038 shares, valued at $13.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 15,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.66 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason reported 1.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Davis R M reported 46,343 shares. 12 are held by Essex Ltd Liability Corporation. Welch Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 1,250 were reported by De Burlo Group Inc Inc. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 7 shares. Toth Advisory accumulated 8,997 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Fund Mgmt Sa has 6,235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Northeast Invest owns 3,697 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life has 0.19% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fruth Invest Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 1,100 shares. Royal London Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,800 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.