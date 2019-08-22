Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Decreased Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $5.42 Million; South Texas Money Management LTD Position In Ncr New (NCR) Was Boosted

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 32,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 749,850 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.46M, up from 717,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 293,839 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 19/04/2018 – NCR Remains #1 Provider of Multivendor ATM Software in 2018 RBR Industry Report; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Flat to Up 3%; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 97.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 60,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1,421 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 61,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56B market cap company. It closed at $107.79 lastly. It is down 14.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 12,221 shares to 66,951 shares, valued at $14.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 44,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Fincl Bank N A invested in 0.36% or 21,806 shares. Royal London Asset reported 696,603 shares. Northstar Gp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,886 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4.12M shares. Salem Counselors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 829 shares. Moreover, Live Your Vision Ltd has 0.1% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 2,673 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 149,743 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Thomasville Financial Bank holds 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 4,962 shares. Bp Public Lc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 144,000 shares. Moreover, Sanders Lc has 2.65% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5.94M shares. Roundview Capital Lc reported 6,420 shares stake. 8,879 were reported by Boys Arnold And Com. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.42% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 23,187 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,541 shares to 642,848 shares, valued at $53.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath& Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 79,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,038 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).