Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lowered Its Cdw Corp/De (CDW) Stake; Shorts at Pros Holdings (PRO) Raised By 1.49%

Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) had an increase of 1.49% in short interest. PRO’s SI was 4.17 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.49% from 4.11 million shares previously. With 536,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO)’s short sellers to cover PRO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.26. About 162,210 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Cdw Corp/De (CDW) stake by 26.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 12,562 shares as Cdw Corp/De (CDW)’s stock rose 10.06%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 34,440 shares with $3.82 million value, down from 47,002 last quarter. Cdw Corp/De now has $17.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.08% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $119.58. About 5.14 million shares traded or 550.49% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 828,829 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.48% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Tributary Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,700 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Co owns 2,517 shares. 162,262 are held by Kbc Nv. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 294,460 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Atwood And Palmer has 297,951 shares for 4.47% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Inc Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3,071 shares. Three Peaks Management Limited Company holds 2.31% or 71,968 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 272,373 shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 38,718 shares. Hightower Lc reported 0.05% stake. 4,038 were accumulated by Hilltop Holdg. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 429 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07 million for 19.93 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 11,341 shares to 71,382 valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) stake by 9,489 shares and now owns 251,558 shares. Novanta Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $112.20’s average target is -6.17% below currents $119.58 stock price. CDW had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PROS Holdings, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 274,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whetstone Capital Advsr has 648,252 shares for 12.66% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Co reported 0.31% stake. Comerica Financial Bank holds 46,911 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 400 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Primecap Mgmt Co Ca, California-based fund reported 3.25 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Brown Advisory Inc holds 623,499 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 13,288 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 2,660 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Ltd reported 54,510 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.

